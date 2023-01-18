EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Implementation of the up to approx. EUR 20 million capital increase by approx. 15 February 2023 – subscription period 23 January until 6 February 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Wolford AG: Implementation of the up to approx. EUR 20 million capital increase by approx. 15 February 2023 – subscription period 23 January until 6 February 2023 18-Jan-2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18 January 2023 Today, the management board of Wolford AG set the subscription period from 23.1.2023 until and including 6.2.2023 as well as the value date of 11 July 2018 for the ordinary capital increase of up to EUR 16,125,960.00 from EUR 32,251,924.80 to up to EUR 48,377,884.80 by issuing up to 3,359,575 new shares, as resolved by the extraordinary general meeting of Wolford AG on 1.12.2022. As already resolved upon by the extraordinary general meeting, the subscription price per new share amounts to EUR 6.00 and the subscription ratio is 2:1 (2 subscription rights entitle to subscribe for 1 new share). The Subscription Rights will be credited to the securities accounts of the holders of the respective existing shares as of 20.1.2023, 23:59 Central European Time on 23.1.2023. The subscription rights have the ISIN AT0000A32430. Trading in subscription rights (auction trading) will take place on the Vienna Stock Exchange on and including 27., 30. and 31.1.2023. The subscription offer will be published on 19.1.2023 in the Official Gazette of Wiener Zeitung. New shares not subscribed for in the rights offering will be offered for the subscription price in a private placement to existing shareholders who acquired at least 500,000 new shares in the rights offering. The private placement is expected to take place on or about 7.2.2023. The prospectus drawn up in compliance with the Austrian Capital Markets Act (KMG) and the Prospectus Regulation for the offering of the new shares in Austria is approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority on 18.1.2023. The prospectus is available from 18.1.2023 on the website of Wolford AG ([1] https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/prospectus-capital-increase-2023) and free of charge at the company's seat (Wolfordstraße 1, 6900 Bregenz) during normal business hours. Wolford AG applies to list the new shares on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the standard market continuous segment on 18.1.2023. Disclaimer: A public offering of new shares will exclusively be made in the Republic of Austria on the basis of a prospectus approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority and published in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation, as supplemented from time to time. The new shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. Wolford AG does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States. There will be no public offering of the new shares in the United States of America or in other countries except for the Republic of Austria. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Phone: +43/5574/6900 E-mail: investor @ wolford.com Internet: www.wolford.com ISIN: AT0000834007 WKN: 83400 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1538057 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1538057 18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7c4a2bafd4433eb304f9232fa578b2f7&application_id=1538057&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news