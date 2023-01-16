EQS-PVR: Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 12.1.2023 Overview 1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: LLB Invest Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. City: Wien Country: Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 12.1.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.64 % 0.00 % 0.64 % 20 573 434 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if 10.00 % 0.00 % 10.00 % applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000785555 131 898 0.64 % SUBTOTAL A 131 898 0.64 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Die LLB Invest Kapitalanlagegesellschaft hält genannte Aktien als Verwaltungsgesellschaft (KAG) von acht Investmentfonds. Es gilt hinsichtlich der Zusammenrechnung/Kontrolle die Ausnahme nach § 134 Abs 2 BörseG und § 8 TransV 2018. Vienna 12.1.2023