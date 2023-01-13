EQS-DD: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Dr. Wolfram Littich, sell

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.01.2023 / 14:47 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Wolfram │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Littich │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌───────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG │ └───────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000946652 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌──────────┐ │ Disposal │ └──────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌────────────┬───────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 60.500 EUR │ 125.00 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 60.500 EUR │ 83.00 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 60.500 EUR │ 50.00 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 60.500 EUR │ 50.00 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 60.500 EUR │ 6.00 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 60.500 EUR │ 45.00 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 60.500 EUR │ 8.00 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 60.500 EUR │ 86.00 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 60.500 EUR │ 1047.00 Units │ └────────────┴───────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 60.500 EUR │ 1500.00 Units │ └────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 13/01/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬──────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Wiener Boerse AG │ ├───────┼──────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴──────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.01.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Hauptstrasse 2 2630 Ternitz Austria Internet: http://www.sbo.at End of News EQS News Service 80453 13.01.2023 CET/CEST