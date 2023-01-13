EQS-DD: Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft: Mag. Michaela Keplinger-Mitterlehner, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.01.2023 / 10:57 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────────────────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Michaela │ ├───────────────┼────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Keplinger-Mitterlehner │ └───────────────┴────────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ I6SS27Q1Q3385V753S50 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A324G3 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌────────────┬───────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 100.00 EUR │ 150000.00 EUR │ └────────────┴───────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100 EUR │ 150000.00 EUR │ └─────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 13/01/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.01.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft Europaplatz 1a 4020 Linz Austria Internet: https://www.rlbooe.at End of News EQS News Service 80405 13.01.2023 CET/CEST