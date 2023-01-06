EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 06.01.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 5.1.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Amundi S.A. City: Paris Country: France 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.1.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of Total number of attached through financial/other both in % voting rights to shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) (7.A + 7.B) of issuer Resulting situation on 4,03 % 0,00 % 4,03 % 111 732 343 the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 4 505 168 4,03 % SUBTOTAL A 4 505 168 4,03 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Number of voting % of voting rights rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Number of % of voting rights Cash Settlement voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directlycontrolled Shares held directly (%) Financial/other Total of by No. instruments held directly (%) both (%) 1 Amundi S.A. Amundi 2 Asset 1 3,43 % 3,43 % Management S.A.S. Amundi 3 Austria 2 0,37 % 0,37 % GmbH Societe 4 Generale 1 0,16 % 0,16 % Gestion S.A. 5 CPR AM 1 0,07 % 0,07 % S.A. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Ad 8.) The indicated shareholdings held by Amundi S.A. and its affiliated management companies are not held directly, but by investment funds / portfolios managed by the respective management companies. They are therefore not shareholdings owned by the respective management companies, which are, however, entitled to exercise the associated voting rights. ------ Ad 8.) Die angegebenen, von der Amundi S.A. und ihren verbundenen Unternehmen (Verwaltungsgesellschaften) gehaltenen Beteiligungen werden nicht direkt, sondern von Investmentfonds / Portfolios gehalten, die von den jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften verwaltet werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen im Eigentum der jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaften, welche jedoch berechtigt sind, die damit verbundenen Stimmrechte auszuüben. Wien am 5.1.2023