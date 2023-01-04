EQS-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG: Mag. (FH) Philipp Amadeus Obermair, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04.01.2023 / 12:32 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. (FH) │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Philipp Amadeus │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Obermair │ └───────────────┴─────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌───────────────┐ │ IMMOFINANZ AG │ └───────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A21KS2 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 11.75 EUR │ 150 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 11.75 EUR │ 150 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 02/01/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 04.01.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 80233 04.01.2023 CET/CEST