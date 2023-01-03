EQS-PVR: STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 3.1.2023 Overview 1. Issuer: STRABAG SE 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018) First name Name/Surname City Country BLR-Baubeteiligungs GmbH. Wien Österreich RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Wien Österreich Genossenschaft m.b.H. Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung Spittal/Drau Österreich Hans Peter Haselsteiner Klemens Peter Haselsteiner UNIQA Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH Wien Österreich UNIQA Erwerb von Beteiligungen Wien Österreich Gesellschaft m.b.H. UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG Wien Österreich UNIQA Insurance Group AG Wien Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.1.2023 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total Total number rights through of both of voting attached to financial/other in % rights of shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + (7.A + issuer 7.B.2) 7.B) Resulting situation 57,78 % 27,78 % 85,56 % 102 600 000 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of 79,80 % 0,00 % 79,80 % previous notification (if applicable) Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung Spittal/Drau Österreich Hans Peter Haselsteiner Klemens Peter Haselsteiner UNIQA Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH Wien Österreich UNIQA Erwerb von Beteiligungen Wien Österreich Gesellschaft m.b.H. UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG Wien Österreich UNIQA Insurance Group AG Wien Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.1.2023 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total Total number rights through of both of voting attached to financial/other in % rights of shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + (7.A + issuer 7.B.2) 7.B) Resulting situation 57,78 % 27,78 % 85,56 % 102 600 000 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of 79,80 % 0,00 % 79,80 % previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG BörseG 2018) 2018) AT000000STR1 59 281 130 57,78 % Namensaktie / Registered 2 0,00 % shares SUBTOTAL A 59 281 132 57,78 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Exercise Number of % of Date Period voting voting rights that rights may be acquired if the instrument is exercised Vorkaufsrecht / Right of See No 10 20 days 28 500 001 27,78 % First Refusal SUBTOTAL B.1 28 500 001 27,78 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled held instruments held of by No. directly directly (%) both (%) (%) 1 Haselsteiner Hans Peter 0,05 % 0,05 % 2 Haselsteiner 1 28,28 % 28,28 Familien-Privatstiftung % 3 Haselsteiner Klemens Peter 0,00 % 0,00 % RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING 7,05 4 NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN reg. 7,05 % % Gen.m.b.H. 5 BLR-Baubeteiligungs GmbH. 4 7,11 % 7,11 % 6 UNIQA Insurance Group AG 0,02 % 0,02 % 7 UNIQA Beteiligungs-Holding 6 0,00 % 0,00 GmbH % 8 UNIQA Österreich 7 13,93 % 13,93 Versicherungen AG % UNIQA Erwerb von 1,34 9 Beteiligungen Gesellschaft 8 1,34 % % m.b.H. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The Core Shareholders Syndicate existing since April 23^rd, 2007 ended upon expiry of December 31^st, 2022. Despite the termination of the Core Shareholders Syndicate, the right of first refusal of the legal entities mentioned in item 8. under items 1 to 3 and the right of first refusal of the legal entities mentioned in item 8. under items 4 to 9 shall remain valid as long as they each hold at least 8.5% of the share capital of the Issuer. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited is subject to Council Regulation (EU) No. 269/2014 of 17.03.2014 concerning restrictive measures in view of acts undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as amended/amended ('EU Sanctions Regulation'). Accordingly, MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited is not entitled to sell the shares of the Issuer held by it and, therefore, for the duration of the EU Sanctions Regulation, the right of first refusal does not apply unless the sanctioning authority gives its consent to a sale of such shares by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited. The persons mentioned under point 3 have formed a syndicate without MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited. Wien am 3.1.2023