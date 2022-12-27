EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of revenue forecast for 2022 and dividend proposal of at least EUR 2 per share

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR Wels, December 27, 2022 PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of revenue forecast for 2022 and dividend proposal of at least EUR 2 per share • Revenue growth in the financial year 2022 of 15 to 20 per cent • Increase of the dividend to at least EUR 2 per share Increase of revenue forecast for the financial year 2022 The Management Board announces that it is again increasing the published revenue forecast for the financial year 2022. The revenue forecast for the financial year 2022 is increased to a growth of 15 to 20 percent compared to the previous year (previously forecasted revenue growth for the financial year 2022: 10 to 15 per cent). The forecasts for the EBIT margin of 8 to 10 percent and an EBITDA margin between 15 and 17 per cent are confirmed. Increase of the dividend to at least EUR 2 per share Due to the expected record result for the financial year 2022, the Management Board, in coordination with the main shareholder Pierer Bajaj AG, will propose a dividend of at least EUR 2,-- per dividend-bearing share to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, which corresponds at least to a doubling compared to the previous year.