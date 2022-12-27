EQS-DD: Palfinger AG: Felix Strohbichler, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.12.2022 / 15:47 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼──────────────┤ │ First name: │ Felix │ ├───────────────┼──────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Strohbichler │ └───────────────┴──────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────┐ │ Palfinger AG │ └──────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900IFAV83BX8O1O91 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000758305 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.90 EUR │ 254 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 23.9000 EUR │ 254.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 23/12/2022; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬──────────────────┐ │ Name: │ WIENER BOERSE AG │ ├───────┼──────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴──────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27.12.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Palfinger AG Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8 5020 Salzburg Austria Internet: www.palfinger.ag End of News EQS News Service 80137 27.12.2022 CET/CEST