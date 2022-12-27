EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Change in Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding

Disclosed inside information / Ad hoc release Change in Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding Vienna, Austria, 27 December 2022 – Herbert Ortner resigns from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding and leaves the Supervisory Board. The agendas of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board will be taken over on an interim basis by the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Stefan Fida, until the next Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2023. At the 134th Annual General Meeting in April 2023, the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding will propose Cord Prinzhorn for election to the Supervisory Board, who is designated to assume the chairmanship in the future. For queries, please contact: Monika Riedel Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson +43 676 8715 8620 monika.riedel @ semperitgroup.com Judit Helenyi Director Investor Relations +43 676 8715 8310 judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com www.semperitgroup.com www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag About Semperit The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group that develops and produces highly specialised polymer products for the industrial and medical sectors, selling them in over 100 countries around the world: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. Founded in 1824, this long-standing Austrian company has its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The Semperit Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide, including some 3,800 in Asia and approximately 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The Group has 16 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In the 2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 1,182.2 million and an EBITDA of EUR 361.8 million.