EQS-DD: Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG: Mag. Klaus Fürlinger, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.12.2022 / 09:32 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ First name: │ Klaus │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Fürlinger │ └───────────────┴───────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌───────────────────────────────────┐ │ Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG │ └───────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900BI5KIGX6YLX375 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A30FD5 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼───────────┤ │ 100 EUR │ 6000 EUR │ └──────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100.0000 EUR │ 6000.0000 EUR │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 21/12/2022; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 23.12.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG Landstraße 38 4010 Linz Austria Internet: https://www.hypo.at End of News EQS News Service 80113 23.12.2022 CET/CEST