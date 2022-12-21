Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EQS-AFR: Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH / Release of Financial Reports Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Release of a Financial report 21.12.2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://credit-relations.egger.group/de/finanzberichte/ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 21.12.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH Weiberndorf 20 6380 St. Johann in Tirol Austria Internet: www.egger.com   End of News EQS News Service 1519025  21.12.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://credit-relations.egger.group/de/finanzberichte/

VERBREITUNG üBER EQS GROUP NEWS-SERVICE UNTER AUSSCHLIEßLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS.

EQS-AFR: Egger Holzwerkst...

  • Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    EQS


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: