EQS-AFR: Energie AG Oberösterreich: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Energie AG Oberösterreich / Release of Financial Reports Energie AG Oberösterreich: Release of a Financial report 21.12.2022 / 09:42 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Energie AG Oberösterreich hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG Language: English Address: [1] https://www.energieag.at/annualfinancialreport2022 Remarks: The Annual Financial Report 2021/2022 of Energie AG Oberösterreich is now available for download at the company´s website under https://www.energieag.at/annualfinancialreport2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 21.12.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Energie AG Oberösterreich Böhmerwaldstraße 3, Postfach 298 4020 Linz Austria   End of News EQS News Service 1518839  21.12.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.energieag.at/annualfinancialreport2022

  Energie AG Oberösterreich

