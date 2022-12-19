EQS-DD: Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG: Magister Michél Haller, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 19.12.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────┐ │ Title: │ Magister │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ First name: │ Michél │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Haller │ └───────────────┴──────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG │ └─────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ NS54DT27LJMDYN1YFP35 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A321S4 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 40000 EUR │ 400 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌────────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 40000.0000 EUR │ 400.0000 Units │ └────────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 16/12/2022; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 19.12.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG Hypo-Passage 1 6901 Bregenz Austria End of News EQS News Service 80001 19.12.2022 CET/CEST