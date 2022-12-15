EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report 15.12.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.buho.at/Burgenland-Holding-AG/Finanzinformationen/Finanzberichte-(1)/2021-22 ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 15.12.2022 CET/CEST ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Burgenland Holding AG Marktstraße 3 7000 Eisenstadt Austria Internet: www.buho.at End of News EQS News Service 1513003 15.12.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.buho.at/Burgenland-Holding-AG/Finanzinformationen/Finanzberichte-(1)/2021-22