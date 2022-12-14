EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: EBIT of € 39.1 million in third quarter 2022|23 significantly higher than expected

EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Profit Warning AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: EBIT of € 39.1 million in third quarter 2022|23 significantly higher than expected 14-Dec-2022 / 12:11 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Vienna, 14 December 2022 EBIT of € 39.1 million in third quarter 2022|23 significantly higher than expected Positive consolidated EBIT guidance for the full 2022|23 financial year confirmed The consolidated EBIT (operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures) of AGRANA-Beteiligungs-AG in the third quarter 2022|23 (1 September to 30 November 2022) was, at € 39.1 million, higher than anticipated (Q3 2021|22: € 31.2 million). The key driver of the marked improvement in earnings in the last three months was especially the stronger performance in the business fields Sugar and Fruit juice concentrates. In the first three quarters of 2022|23 (1 March to 30 November 2022), the Group generated an operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures of € 121.6 million (Q1-Q3 2021|22: € 68.7 million) and EBIT of € 50.2 million (Q1-Q3 2021|22: € 76.0 million). Group revenue amounted to € 2,742.5 million (Q1-Q3 2021|22: € 2,169.6 million). All figures in €m Q3 2022|23 Q3 2021|22 Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 2022|23 2021|22 Revenue 950.2 745.2 2,742.5 2,169.6 Operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures 35.1 27.7 121.6 68.7 Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 4.1 3.5 17.6 9.6 Exceptional items (0.1) 0.0 (89.0)^1 (2.3) Operating profit (EBIT) 39.1 31.2 50.2 76.0 ^1 Including asset and goodwill impairment in the Fruit segment in Q2 2022|23 The guidance of a very significant increase (by more than +50 %) in consolidated EBIT in the full financial year 2022|23 remains valid despite the impairment charge recognised in the Fruit cash-generating unit in the second quarter (EBIT 2021|22: € 24.7 million). A significant increase (ranging from +10 % to +50 %) in the operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures is forecast (2021|22: € 86.5 million). The above guidance is based on assumptions that the war in Ukraine remains regional, physical supplies of energy and other commodities are sustained and that the sharp rises in prices, particularly in the commodities and energy sectors, can be passed on in revised customer contracts. Further details relating to the development of business in the first three quarters of 2022|23 and more information about the three segments will be published by the Group as scheduled on 12 January 2023. This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.