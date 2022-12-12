EQS-DD: Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG: Mag. Dr. Elisabeth Kölblinger-Engelmann, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.12.2022 / 18:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────────────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. Dr. │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Elisabeth │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Kölblinger-Engelmann │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Amendment ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Clarification to the announcement of 12.12.2022 / 08:53 CET/CEST: │ │ Issuer: Hypo-Wohnbaubank AG, LEI: 5299003LP3FEIX2HYD09 Trustor: │ │ Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG, LEI: 529900BI5KIGX6YLX375 │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌───────────────────────────────────┐ │ Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG │ └───────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900BI5KIGX6YLX375 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A31FU7 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌────────────┬─────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├────────────┼─────────────┤ │ 109.60 EUR │ 3600.00 EUR │ └────────────┴─────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 109.6000 EUR │ 3600.0000 EUR │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 07/12/2022; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 12.12.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG Landstraße 38 4010 Linz Austria Internet: https://www.hypo.at End of News EQS News Service 79895 12.12.2022 CET/CEST