EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Young Scientist Award: Lenzing’s prize for innovative solutions in the fiber and textile industry

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Lenzing AG: Young Scientist Award: Lenzing’s prize for innovative solutions in the fiber and textile industry 09.12.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Young Scientist Award: Lenzing’s prize for innovative solutions in the fiber and textile industry • Lenzing to present awards for research in several categories again in 2023 • Competition for bachelor’s and master’s degree students – awards ceremony at the Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress • Deadline for applications is July 16, 2023 • Each winning project will receive a prize of EUR 5,000 Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, is set to present the Young Scientist Award for outstanding research in the field of fibers and textiles again in 2023. Bachelor’s and master’s degree students will have the opportunity to submit their scientific work in the categories of fashion and circularity, textile recycling and the innovative use of biobased fibers to a jury of well-known industry experts. The jury consists of Karla Magruder (Founder of Acceleration Circularity), Friedericke von Wedel-Parlow (Beneficial Design Institute Berlin) and Dieter Eichinger (Head of Standardization and Innovation, Secretary-General of BISFA). All winning projects will be duly awarded a cash prize of EUR 5,000 at the 62nd Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (GFC), which is organized by the Austrian Fibers Institute and will take place from September 13 to 15, 2023. The Institute focuses on issues relating to the future such as fiber innovations, sustainability and circularity, which will also be on the agenda at the GFC. The aim of the Young Scientist Award is to promote the students’ work and create a platform for networking with the textile and fiber industry. “As one of the leading innovators in sustainably produced fibers and wovens for decades, Lenzing is best positioned to make a real difference and create a better future for the generations to come. Driving research and development forward and supporting young scientists in realizing their ideas at all times is not just a matter that is close to our heart. We are convinced that innovation and technological progress are vital to our success in tackling the pressing environmental challenges we face”, says Robert van de Kerkhof, Member of the Managing Board at the Lenzing Group and President of the Austrian Fibers Institute. Applicants for the Young Scientist Award can submit their work (final-year projects, papers etc.) in English between December 09, 2022 and July 16, 2023 to the following e-mail address: [1]YSA2023 @ lenzing.com. Further information is available at: [2] https://www.lenzing.com/young-scientist-award Photo download: [3] https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=IxRjSyttaORx PIN: IxRjSyttaORx Your contact for Public Relations: Dominic Köfner Daniel Winkelmeier Vice President Corporate Communications & Communications Manager Public Affairs Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Austria Phone +43 7672 701 2743 Phone +43 7672 701 2871 E-mail [4]media @ lenzing.com E-mail [6]media @ lenzing.com Web [5] www.lenzing.com Web [7] www.lenzing.com About the Lenzing Group The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications. The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true. Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2021 Revenue: EUR 2.19 bn Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes Number of employees (headcount): 7,958 TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 09.12.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Phone: +43 7672-701-0 Fax: +43 7672-96301 E-mail: office @ lenzing.com Internet: www.lenzing.com ISIN: AT0000644505 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1508915 End of News EQS News Service 1508915 09.12.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. YSA2023 @ lenzing.com 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9a6e250ec564ff76c86c52d0f13b0de4&application_id=1508915&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 3. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a767fc5285e680674a38a56421f7bc6c&application_id=1508915&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 4. media @ lenzing.com 5. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5803f22d982f72dcc3d9f0027e178e6b&application_id=1508915&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 6. media @ lenzing.com 7. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5803f22d982f72dcc3d9f0027e178e6b&application_id=1508915&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news