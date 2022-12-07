EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Interim Mandate of Paul Kotrba as Member of the Executive Board extended

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel Wolford AG: Interim Mandate of Paul Kotrba as Member of the Executive Board extended 07-Dec-2022 / 16:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ The Supervisory Board and Paul Kotrba today agreed to extend the mandate as Chief Operating Officer until June 30, 2023. From July 1, 2023, Ralf Polito will lead the company as Chief Operating Officer together with Chief Commercial Officer Silvia Azzali. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 07-Dec-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Phone: +43/5574/6900 E-mail: investor @ wolford.com Internet: www.wolford.com ISIN: AT0000834007 WKN: 83400 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1507643 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1507643 07-Dec-2022 CET/CEST