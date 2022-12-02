EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

Zum Inhalt springen
EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 02.12.2022 / 12:53 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them   1 Details of the person discharging managerial   responsibilities / person closely associated   a) Name       Name and legal form: Pierer Bajaj AG     2 Reason for Thea notification     a) Position/status     Person closely associated with:     Title: Dipl. Ing.       First name: Stefan     Last name(s): Pierer     Position: Member of the managing body     b) Initial notification     Details of the issuer, emission allowance market   3 participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor   a) Name PIERER Mobility AG             b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89         4 Details of the transaction(s):     a) Description of the financial instrument, type of   instrument, identification code     Type: Share       ISIN: AT0000KTMI02         b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition             c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)     62.50 CHF  11,000 units                             Price Aggregated volume     d) Aggregated price 62.50 CHF  11,000 units         e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-30; UTC +1         f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue                   ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.12.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S   End of News EQS News Service 79715  02.12.2022 CET/CEST

  PIERER Mobility AG

