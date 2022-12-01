EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Extraordinary General Meeting of Wolford AG votes in favor of capital measures

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action Wolford AG: Extraordinary General Meeting of Wolford AG votes in favor of capital measures 01-Dec-2022 / 11:08 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Bregenz, December 1, 2022: The Extraordinary General Meeting of Wolford AG (ISIN AT0000834007) reduced the company's share capital of EUR 48,848,227 million to EUR 32,251,924 million by way of a simplified capital reduction and resolved to increase the share capital up to EUR 48,377,884.80 by issuing up to 3,359,575 new no-par value shares while safeguarding subscription rights. The issue price of the new shares was set at 6 euros per share. The total issue amount is thus up to 20,157,450.00 euros. The capital increase is to be implemented in Q1/ 2023. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 01-Dec-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Phone: +43/5574/6900 E-mail: investor @ wolford.com Internet: www.wolford.com ISIN: AT0000834007 WKN: 83400 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1502975 End of Announcement EQS News Service ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1502975 01-Dec-2022 CET/CEST