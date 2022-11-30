EQS-NVR: Wienerberger AG: Notification pursuant to section 1 sub-section 1 of the Stock Exchange Act

Notification pursuant to section 1 sub-section 1 of the Stock Exchange Act ISIN: AT0000831706 Vienna, November 30, 2022 Pursuant to section 135 sub-section 1 of the Stock Exchange Act, Wienerberger AG herewith notifies that at the end of the month of November 2022 the total number of voting rights held in Wienerberger AG amounts to 111,732,343 and the new share capital of the Company totals EUR 111,732,343.00. The changes in the total number of voting rights and the share capital owing to the cancellation of a total of 3,455,639 own shares have been effective since November 18, 2022.