EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Ralf Polito appointed as member of the Executive Board of Wolford AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel Wolford AG: Ralf Polito appointed as member of the Executive Board of Wolford AG 28-Nov-2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Ralf Polito (47) was appointed by the Supervisory Board as a member of the Executive Board for 2 years as of 1 July 2023. As COO he will head the Supply Chain and Production, Legal, Investor Relations, IT as well as PMO divisions. He will lead the company together with Silvia Azzali (CCO). ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28-Nov-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Phone: +43/5574/6900 E-mail: investor @ wolford.com Internet: www.wolford.com ISIN: AT0000834007 WKN: 83400 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1499121 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1499121 28-Nov-2022 CET/CEST