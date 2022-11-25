EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Alexander Isola, Pledge of 5,500 ANDRITZ shares; price not quantifiable

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25.11.2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ First name: │ Alexander │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Isola │ └───────────────┴───────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────┐ │ Andritz AG │ └────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌──────────────┬───────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├──────────────┼───────┤ │ Description: │ Share │ └──────────────┴───────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Pledge of 5,500 ANDRITZ shares; price not quantifiable │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ └──────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌────────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ not numberable │ not numberable │ └────────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 25/11/2022; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 25.11.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Internet: www.andritz.com End of News EQS News Service 79583 25.11.2022 CET/CEST