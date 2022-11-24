Zum Inhalt springen
EQS-AFR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report 24.11.2022 / 10:06 CET/CEST Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q3 Language: German Address: [1] https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Konzernzwischenmitteilung_Q1-3_2022.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Consolidated_Interim_Financial_Report_Q1-3_2022.pdf Remarks: IMMOFINANZ Consolidated Interim Financial Report Q1–3 2022 ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 24.11.2022 CET/CEST ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com   End of News EQS News Service 1495567  24.11.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Konzernzwischenmitteilung_Q1-3_2022.pdf 2. https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Consolidated_Interim_Financial_Report_Q1-3_2022.pdf

