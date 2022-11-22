EQS-DD: Raiffeisen Landesbank Vorarlberg mit Revisionsverband eGen: Mag. Gerhard Fend, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.11.2022 / 14:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Gerhard │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Fend │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisen Landesbank Vorarlberg mit Revisionsverband eGen │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900FEID5L4H2T2L70 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000B067038 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬──────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼──────────────┤ │ 100.3 EUR │ 50000.00 EUR │ └───────────┴──────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100.3 EUR │ 50000.00 EUR │ └───────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 22/11/2022; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22.11.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisen Landesbank Vorarlberg mit Revisionsverband eGen Rheinstraße 11 6900 Bregenz Austria Internet: www.rlbv.at End of News EQS News Service 79483 22.11.2022 CET/CEST