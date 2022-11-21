EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger’s resilient system solutions counteract climate change

Wienerberger's resilient system solutions counteract climate change • As a leading provider of innovative infrastructure systems and tailor-made all-in solutions, Wienerberger is making cities and communities fit for extreme climate events • With its climate-resilient system solutions for buildings and infrastructure Wienerberger supports the targets of the European Green Deal Vienna, November 21, 2022 – The frequency of extreme environmental events, such as heat waves or heavy rainfall and extensive flooding, is increasing as a result of climate change. The effects of such events confront urban areas with growing challenges and call for sustainable and resilient solutions for building design and infrastructure. With its comprehensive portfolio of innovative system solutions, Wienerberger has positioned itself as a partner supporting municipalities in coping with extreme climate events, adapting to changing climatic conditions, and transforming themselves in the long term. Over the past ten years, the company has completely realigned its strategy and evolved from a manufacturer of standard products for the building envelope with a focus on production volumes into a full-range supplier of innovative, sustainable and digital system solutions. “Ever since the foundation of our company, we have always made every effort to improve people’s quality of life with first-class sustainable building material and infrastructure systems. We develop climate-neutral and circularity-oriented solutions to ensure that future generations will have the same opportunities as we have today. With bricks as a durable and environmentally safe building material, combined with Wienerberger’s innovative strength, we have positioned ourselves as a pioneer of our industry. As a full-range provider, we are now offering web- and cloud-based solutions for the entire spectrum of building, water, and energy management”, says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG. Product system solutions are giving the climate a chance Wienerberger’s building solutions contribute significantly to save energy. Wall systems made from the natural building material clay, for example, with a useful life of over 100 years, ensure excellent thermal insulation, have a high thermal mass, and reduce the entire environmental impact of buildings. Moreover, solid brick structures withstand environmental influences and extreme events, such as windstorms or flooding. As the leading producer of roof tiles in Europe, Wienerberger focuses on energy-efficient and sustainable system solutions in the fight against climate change. Measures to prevent overheating Roof systems, in particular, have to adapt to the changing climate. Especially in hot southern and southeastern Europe, Wienerberger is increasingly focusing on roof tiles in light shades. This minimizes the heat in the building and the surrounding area. That enhances the quality of life and reduces the need for air conditioning indoors. Wienerberger continues to drive the development towards light-colored roof tile designs and focuses on energy-efficient, cost-effective system solutions. Wienerberger is also breaking new ground in flat roofs. In its European markets, the company exclusively sells the Leadax Roov roofing membrane produced by Leadax, a company based in the Netherlands. Given that its production is CO2-neutral, the use of this roofing membrane for flat roofs significantly reduces the CO2 footprint. In addition, the membrane consists of 75% recycled plastic waste and can be completely recycled into a new flat roof membrane at the end of its useful life – a perfect example of circular economy. Preventing flash floods through efficient rainwater management Smart all-in solutions are essential if cities are to cope with high volumes of precipitation. Built-up surfaces often consist of heat-absorbing and water-impermeable materials. As a result, almost all of the precipitation water ends up in public sewer systems, and natural cooling mechanisms are missing due to impeded evaporation and infiltration, which in turn may result in flooding. In South-Eastern Europe, Wienerberger’s subsidiary Semmelrock markets its own rainline drainage system, supplementing its range of pavers. Raineo®, Wienerberger Pipelife’s rainwater management system, is based on a different concept: Water is captured underground, filtered, and collected in storage tanks, so-called Stormboxes. These retain water and prevent overloading of the sewer system in the event of heavy rainfall. Water can then be reused, e.g. for irrigation, or is allowed to seep slowly into the ground to keep the groundwater level stable. In addition, Wienerberger’s subsidiaries Semmelrock and Pipelife also offer solutions for unsealed surfaces with concrete pavers and efficient rainwater management, as torrential rainfall can lead to flooding even on unsealed surfaces. Grass pavers in new formats with geometric openings and up to 30% drainage surface are but one example. Products like these enable cities to adapt to changing climatic conditions. Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 216 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021. 