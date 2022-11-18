EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Notification on buy-back program Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow 18.11.2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Notification pursuant to section 120 sub-section 2 paragraph 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act ISIN: AT0000831706 Vienna, November 18, 2022 Pursuant to section 120 sub-section 2 paragraph 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act, Wienerberger AG notifies that on the basis of the authorization granted by the 153rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on May 3, 2022, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG decided to cancel 3,455,639 of the shares bought back by Wienerberger AG, subject to approval by the Supervisory Board. Following the approval by the Supervisory Board, the cancellation of a total of 3,455,639 own shares was technically implemented, effective as of November 7, 2022. Admission of the cancelled shares to official trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange was also terminated as of November 9, 2022 (upon start of trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange). The cancellation took effect upon entry in the Companies’ Register on November 18, 2022. At present, after the cancellation of a total of 3,455,639 own shares, Wienerberger AG still holds 5,756,271 own shares. Through the cancellation of 3,455,639 own shares, the share capital of Wienerberger AG was reduced by a total of EUR 3,455,639.00, effective as of November 18, 2022, and now amounts to EUR 111,732,343.00, subdivided into 111,732,343 no-par-value shares. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18.11.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1491587 18.11.2022 CET/CEST