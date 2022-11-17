EQS-DD: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG: DI Gerald Fleischmann, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.11.2022 / 16:59 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────────┐ │ Title: │ DI │ ├───────────────┼─────────────┤ │ First name: │ Gerald │ ├───────────────┼─────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Fleischmann │ └───────────────┴─────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌───────────────────┐ │ VOLKSBANK WIEN AG │ └───────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900D4CD6DIB3CI904 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000B122114 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼───────────┤ │ 100 % │ 30000 EUR │ └──────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100 % │ 30000 EUR │ └───────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 17/11/2022; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 17.11.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG Dietrichgasse 25 1030 Vienna Austria Internet: volksbankwien.at End of News EQS News Service 79413 17.11.2022 CET/CEST