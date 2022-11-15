EQS-AFR: Josef Manner & Comp. AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Josef Manner & Comp. AG / Release of Financial Reports Josef Manner & Comp. AG: Release of a Financial report 15.11.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Josef Manner & Comp. AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] http://josef.manner.com/de/media/850/download ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 15.11.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Josef Manner & Comp. AG Wilhelminenstraße 6 1170 Vienna Austria Internet: josef.manner.com End of News EQS News Service 1487077 15.11.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. http://josef.manner.com/de/media/850/download