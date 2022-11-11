EQS-DD: :be AG: Stefan Ruedl, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.11.2022 / 00:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Stefan │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Ruedl │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────┐ │ :be AG │ └────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 894500IWEJTU00PNXV95 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A2SGH0 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌────────────┬───────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 4.6000 EUR │ 1000.00 Units │ └────────────┴───────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 4.6000 EUR │ 1000.0000 Units │ └────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 09/11/2022; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna MTF │ ├───────┼────────────┤ │ MIC: │ WBDM │ └───────┴────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 11.11.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: :be AG Millennium Park 20 6890 Lustenau Austria Internet: www.be-ag.eu End of News EQS News Service 79189 11.11.2022 CET/CEST