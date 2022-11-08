EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 08.11.2022 / 17:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Mag. MBA First name: Viktor Last name(s): Sigl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Executive Board of PIERER Position: Mobility AG b) Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PIERER Mobility AG b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 b) Nature of the Disposal transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) Volume(s) 62.00 EUR 999 units 62.00 EUR 1 unit Price Aggregated volume d) Aggregated price 62.00 EUR 1.000 units e) Date of the 2022-11-07; UTC +1 transaction f) Place of the WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO transaction ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.11.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S End of News EQS News Service 79155 08.11.2022 CET/CEST