Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 08.11.2022 / 17:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them   1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated   a) Name   Title: Mag. MBA     First name: Viktor   Last name(s): Sigl   2 Reason for the notification   a) Position/status   Member of the Executive Board of PIERER     Position: Mobility AG     b) Initial notification   3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor   a) Name PIERER Mobility AG       b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89     4 Details of the transaction(s)   a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code     Type: Share     ISIN: AT0000KTMI02     b) Nature of the Disposal   transaction     c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)   Volume(s) 62.00 EUR 999 units        62.00 EUR 1 unit             Price Aggregated volume   d) Aggregated price 62.00 EUR 1.000 units      e) Date of the 2022-11-07; UTC +1   transaction   f) Place of the  WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO   transaction           ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.11.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S   End of News EQS News Service 79155  08.11.2022 CET/CEST

VERBREITUNG üBER EQS GROUP NEWS-SERVICE UNTER AUSSCHLIEßLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS.

EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mo...

  • PIERER Mobility AG

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    EQS


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: