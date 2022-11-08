EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report

Zum Inhalt springen
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Wolford AG / Release of Financial Reports Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report 08.11.2022 / 14:07 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Wolford AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/ Language: English Address: [2] https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/reporting/ Remarks: correction ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.11.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Internet: www.wolford.com   End of News EQS News Service 1482095  08.11.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/ 2. https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/reporting/

  Wolford AG

