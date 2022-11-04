EQS-News: ANDRITZ GROUP: Continued very favorable business development in the 3rd quarter of 2022

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures ANDRITZ GROUP: Continued very favorable business development in the 3rd quarter of 2022 04.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ ANDRITZ GROUP: Continued very favorable business development in the 3rd quarter of 2022 • Four quarters in a row with order intake of over two billion euros • Record order backlog of almost 11 billion euros • Strong increase in revenue • Significant increase in net income GRAZ, NOVEMBER 4, 2022. As in the previous quarters, international technology group ANDRITZ saw very favorable business development in the third quarter of 2022. Order intake amounted to almost 2.7 billion euros, exceeding two billion euros for the fourth quarter in a row. At 10.8 billion euros at the end of September 2022, the order backlog reached a new record level. Joachim Schönbeck, President & CEO of ANDRITZ AG: “All four of our business areas offer a wide range of sustainable products and solutions that serve current mega trends such as decarbonization, e-mobility, energy transition, and circular economy. This is reflected in the very pleasing development of our order intake. Despite short-term worries about a recession, we see growing demand for our products and solutions in the medium and long term.” The Group’s financial key figures: • Order intake in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to 2,683.4 MEUR and was thus almost twice as high than the figure for the previous year’s reference period (Q3 2021: 1,461.0 MEUR). Especially the Pulp & Paper and Metals business areas contributed to this significant increase. • Order backlog as of September 30, 2022 amounted to 10,822.2 MEUR, thus reaching a historical record high (+32.5% compared to the end of 2021: 8,165.8 MEUR). • Revenue reached 1,890.8 MEUR in the third quarter of 2022 and was thus well above the figure for the previous year’s reference period (Q3 2021: 1,521.5 MEUR). All four business areas noted significant increases in revenue compared to the previous year. Revenue, at 5,207.8 MEUR, was also significantly higher than the previous year’s reference figure (+14.5% versus Q1-Q3 2021: 4,548.5 MEUR) in the first three quarters of 2022. • At 152.6 MEUR, the EBITA in the third quarter of 2022 was considerably higher than the figure for the previous year’s reference period (Q3 2021: 127.3 MEUR). The EBITA in the first three quarters of 2022 amounted to 425.8 MEUR (+16.7% compared to Q1-Q3 2021: 365.0 MEUR). Profitability (EBITA margin) at 8.2% was higher compared to the previous year’s reference period (EBITA margin Q1-Q3 2021: 8.0%). • Net income (without non-controlling interests) increased significantly in the third quarter of 2022 to 100.8 MEUR (Q3 2021: 76.2 MEUR). In the first three quarters of 2022, the net income (without non-controlling interests) amounted to 268.0 MEUR (Q1-Q3 2021: 212.9 MEUR) and was thus 25.9% higher than the level of the previous year’s reference period. OUTLOOK, FINANCIAL GUIDANCE For 2022 as a whole, ANDRITZ therefore confirms the financial guidance published when the results for the first quarter of 2022 were announced and, from today’s perspective, expects an increase in revenue as well as in EBITA and net income compared to the previous year. KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Q3 Q3 Unit 2022 2021 +/- 2022 2021 +/- 2021 Revenue MEUR 5,207.8 4,548.5 +14.5% 1,890.8 1,521.5 +24.3% 6,463.0 Pulp & Paper MEUR 2,470.1 2,209.4 +11.8% 889.7 744.8 +19.5% 3,070.6 Metals MEUR 1,133.8 955.3 +18.7% 399.8 317.2 +26.0% 1,366.1 Hydro MEUR 1,044.8 904.1 +15.6% 394.6 294.6 +33.9% 1,345.1 Separation MEUR 559.1 479.7 +16.6% 206.7 164.9 +25.3% 681.2 Order intake MEUR 7,451.0 5,052.8 +47.5% 2,683.4 1,461.0 +83.7% 7,879.7 Pulp & Paper MEUR 3,628.4 2,314.6 +56.8% 1,547.6 602.3 +156.9% 3,774.7 Metals MEUR 1,554.8 1,205.9 +28.9% 564.1 362.3 +55.7% 1,778.8 Hydro MEUR 1,571.0 975.3 +61.1% 356.9 320.8 +11.3% 1,565.2 Separation MEUR 696.8 557.0 +25.1% 214.8 175.6 +22.3% 761.0 Order backlog as of end of period) MEUR 10,822.2 7,341.9 +47.4% 10,822.2 7,341.9 +47.4% 8,165.8 EBITDA MEUR 557.1 485.5 +14.7% 194.9 166.9 +16.8% 718.3 EBITDA margin % 10.7 10.7 - 10.3 11.0 - 11.1 EBITA MEUR 425.8 365.0 +16.7% 152.6 127.3 +19.9% 546.5 EBITA margin % 8.2 8.0 - 8.1 8.4 - 8.5 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) MEUR 377.7 315.3 +19.8% 136.2 111.2 +22.5% 479.6 Financial result MEUR -20.6 -25.3 +18.6% -2.2 -7.1 +69.0% -40.0 Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) MEUR 357.1 290.0 +23.1% 134.0 104.1 +28.7% 439.6 Net income without on-controlling interests) MEUR 268.0 212.9 +25.9% 100.8 76.2 +32.3% 325.5 Cash flow from operating activities MEUR 442.6 183.7 +140.9% 29.4 30.7 -4.2% 529.6 Capital expenditure MEUR 119.9 89.1 +34.6% 39.4 29.0 +35.9% 160.1 Employees as of end of period; without apprentices) - 27,925 26,789 +4.2% 27,925 26,789 +4.2% 26,804 All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros. - End - PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD This press release is available for download at andritz.com/news. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Corporate Communications [1]michael.buchbauer@andritz.com andritz.com ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient, and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 27,900 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries. ANNUAL AND FINANCIAL REPORTS The annual and financial reports are available for download on the ANDRITZ web site at [2]andritz.com. DISCLAIMER Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements”. These statements, which contain the words “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” and words of a similar meaning, reflect the Executive Board’s beliefs and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein, except where it would be required to do so under applicable law. ^ ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 04.11.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0 Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415 E-mail: welcome @ andritz.com Internet: www.andritz.com ISIN: AT0000730007 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1478043 End of News EQS News Service 1478043 04.11.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f26785b9f1adff6d1f459649b7f188ee&application_id=1478043&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news