EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility and MV Agusta agree on strategic cooperation

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

PIERER Mobility and MV Agusta agree on strategic cooperation

• Cooperation on worldwide distribution
• Takeover of purchasing by KTM
• Acquisition of 25.1% of MV Agusta

Wels, 3 November 2022 – MV Agusta and PIERER Mobility have agreed on a strategic cooperation.

Takeover of purchasing and cooperation on worldwide distribution

Within the framework of this strategic partnership between the two European motorcycle manufacturers, KTM AG, a subsidiary of PIERER Mobility AG, will provide MV Agusta with supply chain support and take over the purchasing. Furthermore, in the course of this cooperation, MV Agusta will partly distribute its product range via PIERER Mobility's worldwide distribution network.

Acquisition of shares

In November 2022, KTM AG will acquire a 25.1% stake in MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., based in Varese (Italy), by way of a capital increase.