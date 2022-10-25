EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 25.10.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 24.10.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: U.S.A. 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.10.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through financial/other both in number of attached to instruments (7.B.1 + % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B) rights of issuer Resulting 3,53 % 0,59 % 4,12 % 115 187 situation on the 982 date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of 3,61 % 0,39 % 3,99 % previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect (Sec 133 Direct Indirect (Sec (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 130 133 BörseG BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) 2018) 2018) AT0000831706 4 068 049 3,53 % SUBTOTAL A 4 068 049 3,53 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Number of voting rights % of instrument Date Period that may be acquired if voting the instrument is rights exercised Securities Lent N/A N/A 77 019 0,07 % SUBTOTAL B.1 77 019 0,07 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Cash Number of % of instrument Date Period Settlement voting voting rights rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 604 479 0,52 % SUBTOTAL B.2 604 479 0,52 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly Shares Financial/other Total controlled by held instruments of both No. directly held directly (%) (%) (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 2, 1 Inc. 3 BlackRock Financial 2 Management, Inc. 4 BlackRock 3 International Holdings, Inc. 5 BR Jersey 4 International Holdings L.P. 6 BlackRock Australia 5 Holdco Pty. Ltd. 7 BlackRock Investment 6 Management (Australia) Limited 8 Trident Merger, LLC 1 9 BlackRock Investment 8 Management, LLC 10 BlackRock 5 (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. 11 BlackRock 10 (Singapore) Limited 12 BlackRock Holdco 3, 5 LLC 13 BlackRock 12 Cayman 1 LP 14 BlackRock Cayman 13 West Bay Finco Limited 15 BlackRock 14 Cayman West Bay IV Limited 16 BlackRock Group 15 Limited 17 BlackRock Finance 16 Europe Limited 18 BlackRock Investment 17 Management (UK) Limited 19 BlackRock 17 (Netherlands) B.V. 20 BlackRock Asset Management 19 Deutschland AG 21 BlackRock Advisors (UK) 17 Limited 22 BlackRock 3 Capital Holdings, Inc. 23 BlackRock 22 Advisors, LLC 24 BlackRock Canada 12 Holdings LP 25 BlackRock Canada 24 Holdings ULC 26 BlackRock Asset 25 Management Canada Limited 27 BlackRock 3 Holdco 4, LLC 28 BlackRock 27 Holdco 6, LLC 29 BlackRock 28 Delaware Holdings Inc. 30 BlackRock Fund 29 Advisors 31 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National 29 Association 32 Amethyst 9 Intermediate LLC 33 Aperio Holdings 32 LLC 34 Aperio Group, 33 LLC 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4% London am 24.10.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 25.10.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1471349 25.10.2022 CET/CEST