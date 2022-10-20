EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Notification on buy-back program Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow 20.10.2022 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Wienerberger AG – Announcement pursuant to § 120 para. 2 no. 4 BörseG Vienna, October 20, 2022 – As communicated, Wienerberger AG successfully completed a share buyback program in the amount of € 212 million. Between March 9, 2022, and September 23, 2022, approximately 7.67% of the share capital (8,830,000 shares) was bought back at an average price of € 24.02. As announced, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG decided today, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to cancel 3,455,639 of the Wienerberger AG shares bought back, corresponding to about 3% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG. Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 220 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com