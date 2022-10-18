EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: Results for Q3 2022

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures Telekom Austria AG: Results for Q3 2022 18.10.2022 / 19:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Today, A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces its results for the third quarter 2022, ending September 30, 2022. The documents with Q3 2022 results are available here: [1] https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results Further information can be found here: [2] https://newsroom.a1.group/News.aspx?l=english Kind regards, A1 Telekom Austria Group Investor Relations ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18.10.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Telekom Austria AG Lassallestrasse 9 1020 Vienna Austria Phone: 004350664 47500 E-mail: investor.relations @ a1.group Internet: www.a1.group ISIN: AT0000720008 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1466425 End of News EQS News Service 1466425 18.10.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69aac237463c3ec2b5ac11c046d617e&application_id=1466425&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=13f46d372ec5a43b79822c81a1eef870&application_id=1466425&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news