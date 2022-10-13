EQS-AFR: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report 13.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2022_23/AGRANA_Bericht_H1_2022_23_DE.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2022_23/AGRANA_Report_H1_2022_23_EN.pdf Remarks: AGRANA Report on the first half of 2022|23 ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.10.2022 CET/CEST ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 A-1020 Wien Austria Internet: www.agrana.com End of News EQS News Service 1462601 13.10.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2022_23/AGRANA_Bericht_H1_2022_23_DE.pdf 2. https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2022_23/AGRANA_Report_H1_2022_23_EN.pdf