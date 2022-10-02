EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of Essentra Packaging successfully completed

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Acquisition of Essentra Packaging successfully completed 02.10.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ MM Packaging becomes a global player in secondary Healthcare & Pharma packaging The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has successfully finalized the acquisition of Essentra Packaging which was agreed in June 2022, after receiving approval from all relevant competition authorities. The transaction comprises of 100% of the shares in ESNT Packaging & Securing Solutions Limited (UK) and 100% of the shares in Essentra Packaging US Inc (US) as well as their affiliated companies. Through this acquisition, MM Packaging expands its cartons, leaflets and labels activities for the resilient and profitable Healthcare & Pharma market creating an attractive platform for further growth. Essentra Packaging has 21 manufacturing sites in 10 countries throughout Europe, US Mainland and Puerto Rico ideally complementing MM Packaging’s current position in pharma packaging in the Nordics and France. Essentra Packaging employs about 3,500 people and reported 2021 sales of c. GBP 370 million (currently approx. EUR 410 million). Peter Oswald, CEO of MM Group, highlights, “Essentra Packaging is a game-changer for us, positioning MM as a global player in secondary pharma packaging, enabling more innovation and more investment in sustainability. We have identified attractive synergies and upside potential which we will leverage through the integration. Together with the team of Essentra Packaging we are fully geared to shape the future of pharma packaging.” MM is a leading global producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers for various end applications. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products. For further information, please contact: Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Investor Relations Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Brahmsplatz 6, A-1040 Vienna, Austria Tel.: (+43/1) 50136 – 91180, e-mail: investor.relations @ mm.group Website: [1] https://www.mm.group ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.10.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6 1040 Wien Austria Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180 Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391 E-mail: investor.relations @ mm.group Internet: www.mm.group ISIN: AT0000938204 WKN: 93820 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1454135 End of News EQS News Service 1454135 02.10.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=845fe231644e7567d3a8eed3b73511ec&application_id=1454135&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news