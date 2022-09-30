EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 30.09.2022 / 13:31 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Mag. MBA First name: Viktor Last name(s): Sigl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Executive Board of PIERER Position: Mobility AG b) Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PIERER Mobility AG b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 b) Nature of the Disposal transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) Volume(s) 60.00 EUR 100 units 60.00 EUR 100 units 60.00 EUR 100 units 60.00 EUR 61 units Price Aggregated volume d) Aggregated price 60.00 EUR 361 units e) Date of the 2022-09-29; UTC +2 transaction f) Place of the WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO transaction ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.09.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S End of News EQS News Service 78597 30.09.2022 CET/CEST