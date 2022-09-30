Zum Inhalt springen
EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 30.09.2022 / 13:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them   1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated   a) Name   Title: Mag. MBA     First name: Viktor   Last name(s): Sigl   2 Reason for the notification   a) Position/status   Member of the Executive Board of PIERER     Position: Mobility AG     b) Initial notification   3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor   a) Name PIERER Mobility AG       b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89     4 Details of the transaction(s)   a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code     Type: Share     ISIN: AT0000KTMI02     b) Nature of the Disposal   transaction     c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)   Volume(s) 60.00 EUR 139 units                        Price Aggregated volume   d) Aggregated price 60.00 EUR 139 units      e) Date of the 2022-09-28; UTC +2   transaction   f) Place of the  WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO   transaction           ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.09.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S   End of News EQS News Service 78595  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

