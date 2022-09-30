EQS-AFR: Rath AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Rath AG / Release of Financial Reports Rath AG: Release of a Financial report 30.09.2022 / 08:36 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Rath AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.rath-group.com/investor-relations/finanzinformationen ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.09.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Rath AG Walfischgasse 14 1010 Wien Austria Internet: www.rath-group.com End of News EQS News Service 1453771 30.09.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.rath-group.com/investor-relations/finanzinformationen