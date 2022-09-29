EQS-AFR: Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG / Release of Financial Reports Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG: Release of a Financial report 29.09.2022 / 11:07 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] http://www.malzfabrik-ag.at/Zwischenberichte.htm ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.09.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG Smolagasse 1 1220 Vienna Austria End of News EQS News Service 1453161 29.09.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. http://www.malzfabrik-ag.at/Zwischenberichte.htm