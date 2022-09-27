EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

Wienerberger AG Share Buyback 2022 - Publication pursuant to Sec. 7 para 4 Publication Regulation 2018 Based on the authorization of the 151^st Annual General Meeting of 5 May 2020 (§ 65 para 1 no. 8 Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz)), the Wienerberger AG Management Board resolved on 4 March 2022 to acquire company`s bearer shares at market price on the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as over Multilateral Trading Facilities (Share Buyback). In the 153^rd Annual General Meeting of 3 May 2022 the authorization of the Management Board to repurchase shares (§ 65 para 1 no. 8 Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) was renewed. On that basis, the Management Board amended the Share Buyback with resolutions dated 10 May 2022 and 8 July 2022. The Management Board resolution as adopted on 8 July 2022 provides for a Share Buyback until 30 September 2022 of up to 8,830,000 bearer shares of Wienerberger AG, corresponding to 7.67% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG at a price between EUR 1.00 and EUR 32.50. The Wienerberger AG Management Board hereby announces the completion of the Share Buyback as of 23 September 2022 due to the fact that the maximum repurchase volume of 8,830,000 bearer shares has been repurchased until and including 23 September 2022. Overview on the results of the Share Buyback: Number of repurchased shares: 8,830,000 bearer shares Vienna Stock Exchange 5,967,545 bearer shares Multilateral Trading Facilities 2,862,455 bearer shares Percentage of the share capital: 7.67% Highest price paid per share purchased via: EUR 29.34 Vienna Stock Exchange EUR 29.22 Multilateral Trading Facilities Lowest price paid per share purchased via: EUR 19.61 Vienna Stock Exchange EUR 19.79 Multilateral Trading Facilities Weighted average price of the total shares EUR 24.02 repurchased: repurchased via: EUR 23.98 Vienna Stock Exchange EUR 24.10 Multilateral Trading Facilities Total value of repurchased shares: EUR 212,078,905 Completion of the share buyback: 23 September 2022 Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com