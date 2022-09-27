EQS-Adhoc: FACC AG: Change in the Management Board effective October 1st

EQS-Ad-hoc: FACC AG / Key word(s): Personnel FACC AG: Change in the Management Board effective October 1st 27-Sep-2022 / 16:32 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Ried im Innkreis, 27th September 2022 - The Supervisory Board of FACC AG appointed today Mr. Zhen Pang as a new member of the Management Board (CCO) with effect from 1st October 2022. Mr. Pang follows Mr. Yongsheng Wang, who will be dismissed with effect from 30th September 2022, and takes over the responsibilities of Mr. Wang (Internal Audit, China Business Relations and Risk Management). Mr. Jian Wang (Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FACC AG) is very pleased about the appointment of Mr. Pang, who brings with him extensive experience in the aviation industry, especially in UK and the US. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and the Management Board colleagues, he thanks Mr. Yongsheng Wang for his many years of excellent work and the resulting successes for the company and wishes him all the best for the future.