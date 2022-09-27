EQS-PVR: Flughafen Wien AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Flughafen Wien AG Flughafen Wien AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 27.09.2022 / 16:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 26.9.2022 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018) First name Name/Surname City Country NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH St. Pölten Österreich Wien Holding GmbH Wien Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.9.2022 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 40,00 % 0,00 % 40,00 % 84 000 000 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if 40,00 % 40,00 % applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT00000VIE62 33 600 004 40,00 % SUBTOTAL A 33 600 004 40,00 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled held instruments held of by No. directly directly (%) both (%) (%) 1 Land Niederösterreich 2 Stadt Wien 3 NÖ Holding GmbH 1 NÖ 20,00 4 Landes-Beteiligungsholding 3 20,00 % % GmbH 5 Wien Holding GmbH 2 20,00 % 20,00 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Die NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH, FN 248050 f, die bisher mit 16.800.000 Aktien an der Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beteiligt war, hat 4 weitere Aktien erworben, sodass sie nunmehr mit 16.800.004 Aktien an der Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beteiligt sind. Die Wien Holding GmbH, FN 39079 w, ist wie bisher mit 16.800.000 Aktien an der Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beteiligt. Zwischen NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH und Wien Holding GmbH besteht ein Syndikatsvertrag. *** ENGLISH CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION *** NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH, FN 248050 f, which held 16,800,000 shares in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, has acquired 4 additional shares and now holds 16,800,004 shares in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. Wien Holding GmbH, FN 39079 w, continues to hold 16,800,000 shares in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. Between NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH and Wien Holding GmbH a shoreholders' agreement is in place. Wien am 26.9.2022 Contact: Corporate Communications Flughafen Wien AG Contact: Christian Schmidt Head of Investor Relations Flughafen Wien AG Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126 E-mail: [1]christian.schmidt @ viennaairport.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27.09.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Flughafen Wien AG Postfach 1 1300 Wien-Flughafen Austria Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com End of News EQS News Service 1451435 27.09.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. christian.schmidt @ viennaairport.com