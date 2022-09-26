EQS-AFR: Raiffeisen Centrobank AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Raiffeisen Centrobank AG / Release of Financial Reports Raiffeisen Centrobank AG: Release of a Financial report 26.09.2022 / 17:20 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Raiffeisen Centrobank AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.rcb.at/fileadmin/Dokumente/Downloads/Geschaeftsberichte/D/RCB_HJB_062022_DE.zip Language: English Address: [2] https://www.rcb.at/fileadmin/Dokumente/Downloads/Geschaeftsberichte/D/RCB_HJB_062022_EN.zip ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 26.09.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisen Centrobank AG Am Stadtpark 9 1030 Wien Austria End of News EQS News Service 1450283 26.09.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.rcb.at/fileadmin/Dokumente/Downloads/Geschaeftsberichte/D/RCB_HJB_062022_DE.zip 2. https://www.rcb.at/fileadmin/Dokumente/Downloads/Geschaeftsberichte/D/RCB_HJB_062022_EN.zip