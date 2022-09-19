EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG: PMAG share included in the Sustainability Index of SIX Swiss Exchange and in the ATX Global Players Index of the Vienna Stock Exchange

EQS-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): ESG/Rating PIERER Mobility AG: PMAG share included in the Sustainability Index of SIX Swiss Exchange and in the ATX Global Players Index of the Vienna Stock Exchange 19.09.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Corporate News Wels, September 19, 2022 PIERER Mobility AG: PMAG share included in the Sustainability Index of SIX Swiss Exchange and in the ATX Global Players Index of the Vienna Stock Exchange PIERER Mobility AG announces the inclusion of its shares in the SPI ESG / SPI ESG Weighted-Indices. In accordance with the index rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange, the SPI ESG / SPI ESG Weighted-Indices were adjusted on September 16, 2022 after the close of trading and are effective as of today. Positive ESG rating enables inclusion in the index The index universe of the SPI ESG is the Swiss Performance Index (SPI), in which the PMAG share has already been included since March 29, 2017. When selecting these index components, one of the criteria taken into account is the sustainability analysis of an issuer by Inrate, an independent Swiss rating agency. PIERER Mobility was able to improve its ESG Impact Rating to C+ and thus also achieved inclusion in the sustainability index SPI ESG / SPI ESG Weighted of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Other inclusion criteria include the following components: as of the cut-off date, no more than 5% of revenue may be generated in a critical sector and the company may not be recommended for exclusion by the Swiss association for responsible investment. As a result of this year's selection, the list of SPI ESG / SPI ESG weighted indices together with PIERER Mobility includes a total of 167 share issuers. The new index composition is available at [1] https://www.six-group.com/en/products-services/the-swiss-stock-exchange/market-data/indices/index-explorer/index-details.CH0572577689CHF9.html#/components. For more information on the sustainability index, see [2] https://www.six-group.com/de/products-services/the-swiss-stock-exchange/market-data/indices/esg-indices/esg-equity-indices.html. On the top of the industry in ESG-risk-rating In December 2021, PIERER Mobility received its first ESG-risk-rating from Sustainalytics. The company was rated with a low risk for material financial impacts of ESG factors (value: 11.5). With this ESG risk rating, PIERER Mobility thus ranks 2nd in the automotive sector assessed by Sustainalytics. Inclusion in the ATX Global Players Index of the Vienna Stock Exchange PIERER Mobility was also included in the ATX Global Players Index (ATX GP) of the Vienna Stock Exchange today, 19 September 2022. The ATX GP is a free float capitalization weighted price index of the Vienna Stock Exchange and consists of all stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the "prime market" and generating at least 20% of their turnover outside Europe. About the Group PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europe’s leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles. With key strengths in innovation, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. Its Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles, FELT Bicycles and R Raymon complement the two-wheeler segment. Rounding out the premium brand offering are high-performance components produced under the WP brand and KTM X-BOW high-end sports cars. In the 2021 financial year, PIERER Mobility AG achieved record sales of € 2.1 billion and EBIT of € 193.5 million, while employing more than 5,000 people. Investor Relations Mag. Melinda Busáné Bellér Tel: +43 1 533 1 433 - 70 Email: ir @ pierermobility.com Website: www.pierermobility.com