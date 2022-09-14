EQS-Adhoc: Hartwig Löger proposed as CEO of Vienna Insurance Group and Peter Höfinger as his deputy by the Supervisory Board's nomination committee

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board's nomination committee of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) decided to propose to the Supervisory Board to appoint Hartwig Löger as CEO of VIG for a period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2027. In addition, the Supervisory Board's nomination committee of VIG decided at its meeting today to propose to the Supervisory Board to appoint Peter Höfinger as Deputy CEO of VIG for a period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2027. The Supervisory Board will address this proposal at its next meeting on 29 November 2022.